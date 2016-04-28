Lakers Car Club shines for A&W MS fundraiser

Ron Lynds with his 1966 Dodge Charger which is in original 'survivor' condition and has only 52,000 miles on the odometer.

Members of the Lakers Car Club were front and centre again this year supporting the A&W Canada and MS Society of Canada campaign to raise funds to beat MS.

About 20 vintage and antique vehicles were spotted cruising into the parking lot next to A&W to show their vehicles and purchase a Teen Burger on Thursday evening Aug. 25.

On that day $1 from every Teen Burger sold was donated to the MS Society of Canada.

Lakers Car Club members were also selling tickets on their latest raffle.

Ron Lynds, who was selling the tickets was also showing his 1966 Dodge Charger which is in original condition and has only 52,000 miles on the odometer.

He said he bought the vehicle in 1980 with only 44,000 miles on it and hasn't driven it much over the years he has owned it.

He said it is a survivor car which means it is completely original, right down to the paint job which was as shiny as a vehicle just out of the shop for this show and shine.

These days "survivor" cars are more valuable than old vehicles that have been painted and restored, Lynds said.

Larry Gibbon brought his 1969 Dodge Dart GTS to the show and Norman Prest brought his 1967 Dodge Dart GTS to the show. Both men said they had restored and modified their vehicles vintage vehicles.

Lakers Car Club raffle tickets are $2 each or three for $5 with the grand prize being a power generator and second prize being a propane campfire unit.

Lynds said the Lakers Car Club will be participating in the Canadian Tire Car Show and Shine on Sunday, Sept. 18 where their raffle draw will be made.