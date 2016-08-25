Spirit Carver demonstrates his craft Saturday

Spirit Carver Dean Ross will be demonstrating his carving skills at Lake City Auto Care Mall this Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. where many of his pieces are on display for the 2016 Williams Lake Art Walk and Sale.

Many examples of Dean’s work are on display there along with the carving of a Prosperity Bear which he carved as this year’s grand prize for the Williams Lake Art Walk and Sale.

Born and raised in the Cariboo/Chilcotin Ross is one of the Pioneer Log Homes of B.C.’s talented carvers who is featured on the television series Carver Kings.

He credits Pioneer Log Homes for providing him with a career as a log builder for more than 12 years, a career which supports his family. In his biography Ross says he considers himself to be a creatively spiritual person who believes in love and positive feelings for all people.