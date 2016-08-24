South Cariboo Garlic Festival on the menu this weekend

Garlic will be the centre of attraction at this weekend's South Cariboo Garlic Festival at Lac La Hache.

There will be lots of music playing and entertainment for children during the South Cariboo Garlic Festival taking place in Lac La Hache this weekend.

Saturday, Aug. 27: the lineup features Jason Ruscheinsky at 11 a.m.; Eloise Hobi at 12:30 a.m.; Steve Elliott’s Elvis show at 1:30 p.m. and Thorne and Filgate at 3 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 28: the day begins with a church service at 9:30 a.m.; gospel music with Elvis at 10:30 a.m.; John Goodwin at 12 p.m. and Joal Kamps at 2 p.m.

The Marie Sharpe Elementary School parent advisory council is hosting the Kids Zone this year. It features hoop dancing on Saturday and a bouncy castle on Sunday plus kids activities including a sandbox, kiddie pool, bubbles, lego and cartoon colouring, popcorn and cotton candy.

The 17th annual garlic festival centres around the sale of fresh garlic and garlic food products from garlic sausage and to garlic sauces. In addition to a dozen garlic growers from around the region the festival includes vendors selling vegetables, eggs, baking, dried soup mixes and all sorts of arts, crafts, clothing, jewellery, pottery, botanicals, and more.