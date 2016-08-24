Family Street Party draws a crowd

Williams Lake RCMP members and local youth faced off in the annual water fight held during the Williams Lake and District Boys and Girls Club’s annual Family Street Party last Thursday evening.

For several years the police have participated in the street party, agreeing to a good soaking in the city’s downtown.

In anticipation of the arrival of the police, the children began filling up water guns about 10 minutes ahead of time. When the officers arrived in three police vehicles with lights flashing and sirens blaring they were barely parked and out of the vehicles before the children launched their watery attack.

Officers battled the younger children first and then took a breather before round two against the older youth. For their water fight, the older youth had water balloons, which the officers tried to steal on several occasions.

“We really can’t thank the RCMP enough for coming on board for the fourth year with such enthusiasm,” said Stefanie Hendrickson the Boys and Girls Club operations co-ordinator. “We had more officers participate than ever before and we feel privileged to be able to facilitate positive interactions between children, youth, and the RCMP.”

Hendrickson said the club is grateful for all of the community organizations that came on board to help host the successful Family Street Party that went off without a hitch at the club from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 18. Activities included remote control cars, face painting and tattoo painting, interactive nature displays, games, beadwork table and more.

The Changing Directions program provided funds to bring in activity supplies and the bouncy castle as well as some healthy veggie trays to snack on, she said. In addition to all of the fun activities Hendrickson said Kal Tire volunteers served more than 450 hot dogs to approximately 350 people.

Community groups providing the activities and information about their services included Thompson Nicola Cariboo United Way, Women’s Contact Society, Child Development Centre, Pregnancy Outreach Program, Bikers Against Child Abuse, Scout Island Nature Centre, and the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake.

“It really has a feel of bringing the whole community together to create something unique,” Hendrickson said. “Of course, events like this are not successful without the help and support of a wonderful staff team and dedicated community volunteers. “Our next community event will be our annual Haunted House at the end of October.”