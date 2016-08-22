Mobility issues focus of adventure day

Mobility issues were the focus of an adventure day held in Williams Lake Monday at Boitanio Park.

Tammy Dormuth said she was inspired to organize a mobility adventure day after she was challenged to create a community event in a course she is taking.

"I also experienced mobility issues myself in the last year and a half and realized how difficult it can be," Dormuth said as she gave Evelyn Mattie a light massage. "I am also a care aid and interested in alternative health care."

Originally the event was planned for the stage area in the park, but when Dormuth woke up to see the rain and cooler temperatures Monday morning she decided to move everything to the covered picnic area.

"It would have been wet and slippery to get people to the stage, there are no paths right up to it," she said.

With help from several volunteers, Dormuth set up some games and activities for people in wheelchairs or scooters. She also invited people to help out who were offering free massages, nail trimming, reflexology and entertainment. There was also a barbecue with a minimal charge.

"I just wanted it to be a special day for other people," Dormuth said.