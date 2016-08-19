SLIDESHOW: Williams Lake RCMP versus youth water fight drenched in fun

Williams Lake RCMP members and local youth faced off in the annual family street party water fight hosted by the Williams Lake and District Boys and Girls Club Thursday.

For several years the police have participated in the street party, agreeing to a good soaking in the city's downtown.

In anticipation of the arrival of the police, the children began filling up water guns about 10 minutes ahead.

When the officers arrived in three police vehicles with lights flashing, they were barely parked and out of the vehicles before the children launched their watery attack.

Officers battled the younger children first and then took a breather before round two against the older youth.

For their water fight, the older youth had water balloons, which the officers tried to steal on several occasions.

Kal Tire was there hosting a barbecue, and several organizations had booths with activities such as the local Bikers Against Child Abuse chapter giving tattoos and the Child Development Centre with remote control cars.