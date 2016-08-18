  • Connect with Us

4-H beef leaders issued showmanship challenge

Horsefly 4-H beef leader Sara Augustine accepts challenge from young 4-H members to show them a winning example of beef showmanship. - Linda Bartsch photo
4-H beef members surprised their leaders by having them compete in a beef showmanship class, after the beef show Sunday night.

The beef show was part of the 58th annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale, held at the Williams Lake Stockyards Aug. 11-15.

The leaders and parents knew nothing about the challenge until they were called into the show ring.

There was a scramble for proper footwear and tame steers before the event started.

The beef members had been receiving coaching and instruction from their leaders all week at the show and sale and decided it was time that the leaders tried it out themselves.

There were some unruly leaders who were less than co-operative, a lot of shavings were thrown about and the audience enjoyed it immensely.

Two classes were set up and the leaders were made to perform various moves with the steers, and answer questions.

Round two winners were Sara Augustine and Bobbi-Jo Best from the Horsefly 4-H Club.

 

