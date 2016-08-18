Open house Sunday welcomes new St. Andrew's United Church minister

Rev. Linda McLaren is the new pastor at St. Andrew's United Church.

By Mary Telfer

St. Andrew’s United Church has a new minister, Rev. Linda McLaren.

She has just completed her Masters of Divinity program at the Vancouver School of Theology and was ordained on June 4, 2016.

Williams Lake is her first ministry.

Rev. McLaren is from New Liskeard, Ontario.

She moved to B.C. in 1987 and enjoyed a long successful career in health care as a RN in the lower mainland then in Prince George.

Throughout her life Linda was always involved in the United Church.

In 2012 she made the decision to change careers and pursue a call to the ministry. Our congregation is very happy she made the decision to come to Williams Lake.

Linda enjoys the small town atmosphere and friendliness she has already seen in Williams Lake.

She also loves outdoor activities such as jogging, hiking, kayaking, camping and skiing.

She has already discovered Scout Island, The River Trail and some of the many walking venues around town.

Please come and meet Linda and tour our church at our open house on Sunday August 21 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Tea and dessert will be served.

Check out our elevator that you helped to fund with your many donations at our Travel Nights, or join us at a Sunday Service at 10 a.m. and stay for coffee after.