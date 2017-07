The Daybreak Rotary Williams Lake Stampede Parade was another hit for residents and visitors, alike.

Rudy Johnson, the honorary parade marshal of the 2017 Daybreak Rotary’s Williams Lake Stampede Parade, passes the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin for what will likely be the final time the street looks the same. (Greg Sabatino photo)

The Daybreak Rotary Williams Lake Stampede Parade was another hit for Williams Lake residents and visitors, alike.

More than 90 entries took part, including multiple elaborate floats — many dedicated to the them of Canada’s 150th birthday celebration.

Here are a few scenes from the parade, and a video across from the museum, where the scenery will likely never look the same again.