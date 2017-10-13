Big hugs and warm dishes provide the comfort we all need

By Ken Wilson

Ken’s Country Kitchen

I was coming back on the ferry from Vancouver Island and I noticed a big fellow wandering around the boat with a sign that said, ‘Hug Me.’ He was getting lots of hugs from all kinds of folks on the trip, hugs from young, older, male, female and from kids. He told me this was a way of passing along some joy and getting to meet new people. He said there was a ‘hug me’ movement going around the country along with hug me clubs, hug me shirts, hug me blogs, hug me pillows and lots more. I was surprised at how many people were actually giving the young man a hug.

Complete strangers were reacting to this fellow with a hug and a smile. I asked him why he was doing this hugging.

He told me that friends of his had also done this ‘hugging’ with complete strangers and he was dared by his friends who were with him on the ferry, to go and hug people, so he made a cardboard sign with ‘hug me’ on it. He said, once he got started, it was so much fun and even though some people did not hug him, they gave him a big smile and wished him luck.

Some people gave him more than one hug.

In a time where there is so much violence on the streets it is nice to see people actually hugging strangers, it’s something that can bring sunshine on a cloudy day.

Gene Vincent, a singer from the 60’s rock and roll used to sing a song that had its opening line as “ hold me, hug me and rock me.’ That was of course the days of the Love Generation’ and society as a whole seemed much nicer towards one-another.

Here’s a recipe that says hug me, after you have tasted it.

Baked Salmon

2-3 tbsp honey

2-3 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp lemon juice

4 (six oz) salmon steaks or fillets

½ tsp pepper and ½ tsp seasoned sea salt

In a small bowl, mix the honey, mustard and lemon juice. Spread the mixture over the salmon, add the pepper and salt then put in a 350 degree oven for about 20 minutes. Easy to make and very tasty. There are a lot of variations to this recipe. You could use a different mustard, put in some soy sauce and perhaps a little garlic.

Share a hug. Have you hugged someone today?

Bye for now and Gooood Cooking