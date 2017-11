100-hectare island is on the Bay of Fundy and features sandy beaches, cliffs and whales

This N.B. private island for sale has beaches and cliffs… and it costs less than a home in Toronto or Vancouver.

The owners are dropping the price on Cheney Island, to $850,000.

The island on the N.B.-Maine border was on the market for nearly $1M but failed to sell.

The 100-hectare island is on the Bay of Fundy and features sandy beaches, cliffs and whales.

Potential buyers have expressed interest from all over the world.

The Canadian Press

