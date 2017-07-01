VIDEO: Drumming their way to world record fame for Canada 150

Hundreds of Canadians gathered to show Guiness what they were made of

Canada’s 150th birthday will be the day for the books. So what better time to attempt a world record?

The Legacy 150 Celebrations Society, with help from hundreds of organizations across Canada, gathered over a thousand people at Creekside Park in Vancouver on Saturday for a momentous occasion. Matching events were being held simultaneously in Calgary, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax.

“All Canadians from all walks of life including indigenous peoples, immigrants – early and new, people from all cultures, of all ages, are invited to participate in this once‐in‐a‐life‐time remarkable experience,” the society said. “This simultaneous, national drumming celebration will unite everyone to celebrate Canada’s birthday and achieve its own all Canadian world record celebration.”

But despite a sizeable crowd that gathered to break the Guiness World Record for the most nationalities drumming at one time, the final verdict came up short: only 37 of the required 50 nationalities. Organizers weren’t cowed, however, and are already gearing up for next year.

