Lending a helping ‘hog’

A CVSE officer felt something nudge him on the back of the leg during a road check

A regular road check in the Fraser Valley for a CVSE officer turned into something much more delightful.

The officer was on the side of the road checking a transport truck when he felt a little nudge at his knee.

A friendly hog stared back up at the officer — he had decided he could help.

The officer snapped a photo of his new helper and BC Transport Tweeted out the interaction as part of #wildlifewednesday.

Yesterday, a CVSE officer felt something nudge him on the back of the leg during a road check. He had a helper. #wildlifewednesday pic.twitter.com/ys7c27WyJD — BC Transportation (@TranBC) October 25, 2017

