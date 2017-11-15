Captain Kirk helps B.C. kid’s enterprise

William Shatner tweet boosts B.C. boy’s bid to get levidrome in the dictionary

William Shatner has thrown his support behind a local boy’s bid to add a new word to the dictionary, and he did it on Twitter for all the world to see.

Victoria second-grader Levi Budd looks to fill a gaping hole in the English language with his new word.

A voracious reader, Levi ripped through the usual suspects in palindromes: mom, dad, racecar. But he discovered no word for those that make a different word backwards, such as pool and loop.

Defined by the six-year-old, a levidrome is a word that contains the same lettering but spells a different word when written backwards.

First the family crafted a video in their bid to add levidrome to the dictionary.

The YouTube video nearly doubled its views in the past week, jumping from 4,400 to more than 8,500 views as of Tuesday (Nov. 14).

After reading a Black Press story about Levi’s attempt to get the word official recognition, a reader added levidrome to the urban dictionary online.

Levidrome has now garnered the attention of the verified Twitter account @WilliamShatner.

Other Twitter users have also begun to notice, while Lucky still awaits response from others – such as @VancityReyolds the handle for Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds who recently gave another BC boy advice on his superhero costume via Twitter.

 

