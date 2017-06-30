Canada 150 quiz: Test your knowledge

A Black Press editor out of Summerland has got into the Canada 150 spirit by creating a quiz to test your Canadian trivia knowledge.
Summerland Review editor John Arendt is challening you!
Can you get 100 per cent? Check it out below to find out.
Can you get 100 % on this Canadian trivia quiz?
A Black Press editor out of Summerland has got into the Canada 150 spirit by creating a quiz to test your Canadian trivia knowledge.
Summerland Review editor John Arendt is challening you!
Can you get 100 per cent? Check it out below to find out.
A man caught in a massive washout is recovering from back surgery in Kamloops.
The Xeni Gwet’In Wagon Trip continues on as it makes its way to the Williams Lake Stampede.
Accident sent four women to hospital and claimed the life of one horse