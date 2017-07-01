CANADA 150: Proud to be a Canadian

What makes you most proud to be Canadian?
In celebration of Canada turning the big 150, Black Press reporters hit the streets in their communities to ask local residents their thoughts on being Canadian.
Black Press reporters hit the streets to ask local residents why Canada brings them pride
What makes you most proud to be Canadian?
In celebration of Canada turning the big 150, Black Press reporters hit the streets in their communities to ask local residents their thoughts on being Canadian.
A man caught in a massive washout is recovering from back surgery in Kamloops.
Accident sent four women to hospital and claimed the life of one horse
The Xeni Gwet’In Wagon Trip continues on as it makes its way to the Williams Lake Stampede.