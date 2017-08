The Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce is hoping the community will submit nominations for its business excellence awards.

Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its fifth annual business excellence awards gala on October 14.

President Charlene Harrison and executive director Claudia Blair encourage the community to submit nominations for the various awards, as the deadline has been extended to Thursday, Aug. 31.

Here they talk about the awards.

The easiest way to make a nomination is on line at williamslakechamber.com.