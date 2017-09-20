Site C review begins province-wide hearings

Horgan wants independent report on whether to keep building dam

Work camp for the Site C dam is a self-contained town called Two Rivers Lodge, with restaurant, theatre, lounge, gym, yoga studio and hair salon. The camp is budgeted at $470 million to build and operate. (BC Hydro)

The B.C. Utilities Commission is expected to issue a preliminary report on the $8.8 billion Site C dam project today, as it begins hearings around the province on the third dam on the Peace River.

Site C has been under construction for two years, currently employing more than 2,000 people for the early stages of the most expensive construction project in B.C. history.

The dam was a key issue in the May election, with former premier Christy Clark’s government signing major construction contracts in an effort to get the project past the point of no return. Premier John Horgan ordered the review immediately on forming a minority government, directing the BCUC to make recommendations whether to proceed, pause or pull the plug by Nov. 1.

Public input sessions begin Sept. 23 in Vancouver, with sessions in Kamloops, Kelowna, Nelson, Prince George, Hudson’s Hope and Fort St. John. The last hearings are set for Nanaimo Oct. 10 and Victoria Oct. 11.

