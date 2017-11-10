Chemo RV of 150 Mile wins Canadian RV Dealer of the Year

Second honour for Jason Bell after being named BC RV Dealer of the Year

In his second accolade in almost as many months, 150 Mile’s Chemo RV was named Canadian RV Dealer of the year at an awards ceremony in Las Vegas earlier this week.

Owner Jason Bell accepted the award at the RV Dealership Association of Canada annual meeting at the RV Dealers Convention and Expo on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

The award follows Bell’s receipt of the B.C. RV Dealer of the Year award earlier this year.

“We are pretty happy and pretty proud that he is recognized by the community that he has given so much back to, because they’ve been so supportive of him,” said Robert Stockford, the service manager at Chemo RV.

“It’s a pretty awesome thing for Jason to have achieved what he has at his age. It is usually twice that age — if this sort of honour ever comes.”

Bell also follows in the footsteps of his father, Jack Bell, who was named Canadian RV Dealer of the Year in 2004.

It’s the first time a father and son have both been named to the award.

“It’s pretty outstanding,” said Stockford.

The award is presented to an RV company that has shown both business and community excellence.

This year, Chemo RV’s dedication and supportive role in the 150 Mile House community was made obvious during the 2017 wildfires when, on a moment’s notice, Bell sent more than 20 new and used holiday trailers to the nearby 150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department and set them up for firefighters to sleep in following the start of the July 7 wildfires. Crews ended up using the trailers called Rink City for four to six weeks, with Fire Chief Stan McCarthy calling the donation a remarkably generous gift.

Bell also donated $1,000 from the sale of each RV from July 1 to Sept. 30 to the Canadian Red Cross for their efforts to help those impacted by wildfires.

Stockford said that Chemo RV is a great place to work.

“I’m pretty sure i can speak on behalf of all the staff here, we are extremely proud to work here it is probably one of the greatest employers around.”

He said Bell’s management style is well deserving of the accolades he has received.

“Jason has very high expectations but he gives you the freedom to do your job, he gives you the training to do your job and he recognizes jobs well done,” he said.

“He has high expectations but he has every right to because he leads by example. When it’s crazy, he’s the first person out there moving units in the yard or washing trailers so everyone can do their job properly.”