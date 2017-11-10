Chemo RV of 150 Mile wins Canadian RV Dealer of the Year

Second honour for Jason Bell after being named BC RV Dealer of the Year

In his second accolade in almost as many months, 150 Mile’s Chemo RV was named Canadian RV Dealer of the year at an awards ceremony in Las Vegas earlier this week.

Owner Jason Bell accepted the award at the RV Dealership Association of Canada annual meeting at the RV Dealers Convention and Expo on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

The award follows Bell’s receipt of the B.C. RV Dealer of the Year award earlier this year.

“We are pretty happy and pretty proud that he is recognized by the community that he has given so much back to, because they’ve been so supportive of him,” said Robert Stockford, the service manager at Chemo RV.

“It’s a pretty awesome thing for Jason to have achieved what he has at his age. It is usually twice that age — if this sort of honour ever comes.”

Bell also follows in the footsteps of his father, Jack Bell, who was named Canadian RV Dealer of the Year in 2004.

It’s the first time a father and son have both been named to the award.

“It’s pretty outstanding,” said Stockford.

The award is presented to an RV company that has shown both business and community excellence.

This year, Chemo RV’s dedication and supportive role in the 150 Mile House community was made obvious during the 2017 wildfires when, on a moment’s notice, Bell sent more than 20 new and used holiday trailers to the nearby 150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department and set them up for firefighters to sleep in following the start of the July 7 wildfires. Crews ended up using the trailers called Rink City for four to six weeks, with Fire Chief Stan McCarthy calling the donation a remarkably generous gift.

Bell also donated $1,000 from the sale of each RV from July 1 to Sept. 30 to the Canadian Red Cross for their efforts to help those impacted by wildfires.

Read more: Chemo RV wins BC Dealer of the Year

Read more: Chemo RV gives back in a big way

Stockford said that Chemo RV is a great place to work.

“I’m pretty sure i can speak on behalf of all the staff here, we are extremely proud to work here it is probably one of the greatest employers around.”

He said Bell’s management style is well deserving of the accolades he has received.

“Jason has very high expectations but he gives you the freedom to do your job, he gives you the training to do your job and he recognizes jobs well done,” he said.

“He has high expectations but he has every right to because he leads by example. When it’s crazy, he’s the first person out there moving units in the yard or washing trailers so everyone can do their job properly.”

Read more: 150 Mile fire department deserves a gold star: chief

Previous story
NDP matches B.C. Liberal tax cut promise

Just Posted

Chemo RV of 150 Mile wins Canadian RV Dealer of the Year

Second honour for Jason Bell after being named BC RV Dealer of the Year

PHOTO: Poppies are available throughout Williams Lake to mark Remembrance Day

Cadets kept busy selling poppies

Lest we Forget: our local D-Day veteran

In recent years, 91-year-old WWII veteran Cliff Stinson has taken to the skies for Missing Man Formation

Corb Lund connection to Williams Lake ranching family

Local Tim Brewin has many memories with Lund family

Steelhead face extinction in Chilcotin watershed

Spawning population forecast in the Chilcotin watershed is at an all-time low

VIDEO: Williams Lake gets new air quality monitoring station

With help from Sher Holdings Ltd. the Ministry of Environment installed a replacement unit at the Columneetza air quality monitoring site.

Nine horses seized near Kamloops by the BC SPCA

Horses on a property near Kamloops did not have adequate food, shelter and water

Psychiatrist says Schoenborn’s angry outbursts have dropped in past six months

Allan Schoenborn killed his daughter Kaitlynne and sons Max and Cordon in their Merritt home in 2008

B.C. man sentenced to 4 years for harassing ex-wife through revenge website

Patrick Fox was found guilty by a jury in June of criminally harassing his ex-wife Desiree Capuano

Comedian Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true

C.K. is the latest high-profile man caught in a flood of accusations

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

B.C. family trust ordered to restore shoreline on Lake Osoyoos property

Owned by a Langley family, the Washington State property will see all ecological damages repaired

Public rallies around B.C. woman after life-altering brain aneurysm

A GoFundMe page has been set up after a Langley mom was hospitalized

Ski season is coming to B.C.

It’s a wonder wonderland out there

Most Read

  • Chemo RV of 150 Mile wins Canadian RV Dealer of the Year

    Second honour for Jason Bell after being named BC RV Dealer of the Year