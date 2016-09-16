Tolko Industries celebrates National Forest Week

A Tolko forestry student uses a clinometer to measure the height of a tree.

Maritza Reilly

Celebrating Forestry 2016

Tolko will be celebrating National Forest Week Sept. 18-24.

This year’s theme for National Forest Week is True North, Strong and Green — Celebrating Canada’s Forests!

During National Forest Week, Canadians are invited to learn more about Canada’s Forest heritage and to raise awareness about this valuable and renewable resource.

Forests are fundamental to our economy, culture, traditions and history — and to our future. Communities, families and individuals depend on forests for their livelihood and way of life.

Around since 1956, Tolko is a true Canadian company that has been a part of Canada’s forest industry for 60 years.

Employing more than 3,500 employees and working with thousands of contractors, Tolko has developed a team of likeminded individuals who have helped strengthen the industry through their dedication and hard work.

Canada’s forest sector is stronger, more diverse and more high-tech than ever. Working in partnerships with many industry associations, the industry is creating renewable wood-based products, material and energy.

We are helping to fight climate change while bringing new growth to an economy deeply rooted in healthy, sustainable forests. Tolko’s commitment to operating sustainability is shown through the number of trees planted each year — in 2015 nearly 34 million trees were planted!

From car parts to bio-plastics, to tall wood construction, our future looks green.

During National Forest Week, Tolko employees with be celebrating across Western Canada with barbecues, open houses and mill and woodlands tours. Internally, a colouring contest for “Tolko kids” is taking place, where kids have been asked to draw what “True North Strong and Green” means to them.

For Tolko employees, there will be a photo contest, where staff are encouraged to get outside and take a photo of themselves, and their families, celebrating Canada’s forests!

Maritza Reilly is the communications co-ordinator for Tolko Industries and wrote this article for the Tribune's National Forest Week Celebrating Forestry 2016 supplement.