Cameo Truss a backbone of construction

Chris Elliott (left), Cheryl Barens, Richard Crowell (owner), Doug Hendriks, Derik Demooy, Jeremy Ladeur, Dustyn Friesen and Mitch Bollenstein at Cameo Truss, work to provide excellent products and services to meet the needs of a growing customer base.

It was a great move to bring Cameo Truss Ltd. to the R.C. Cotton site in Williams Lake, says owner Richard Crowell.

The company offers crane and delivery services and does engineered floor and wall systems, trusses and roof metal, servicing Williams Lake, 100 Mile House, Bella Coola, Quesnel, Price George, Vanderhoof and Smithers.

This past May Cameo Truss was moved from 100 Mile House, where it operated for approximately 24 years.

“We expect this to allow us the opportunity to grow in the Prince George construction market and provide quick and easy service to Williams Lake and Quesnel,” Crowell explained.

“It takes a certain population base to drive a certain number of housing starts, to support a truss plant.

You need 30 to 40 thousand people to support a modern plant, and the area around Williams Lake, Quesnel and 100 Mile House gives us that.”

Crowell, who also purchased Lakeside Reload, bought Cameo Truss in May 2013.

“What motivated us to move the business to Williams Lake is that this is closer to the geographic centre of our customer base,” he said, adding that there were challenges in moving an established business to a new location, including preparing the new site.

The shut down time during the move was only about a week and a half.

“We built the plant and moved the equipment, purchasing a computerized saw from California and putting it into place.

“The new building and property let us use new and existing equipment to its full potential,” he continued. “The City of Williams Lake was awesome to work with: they really wanted us here and we wouldn’t be without the support of Mayor Cobb and city staff.”

He added that 100 Mile House was sad to see them go, but they kept the 100 Mile employees on, besides hiring others from Williams Lake.

Richard has been in mill and construction work since 1986, bringing years of experience and knowledge to every transaction with his customers.

“Regardless of how dedicated you are to a business when you work for someone else, it’s different when you own it,” he notes. “You’re concerned with the health and financial well-being of your employees and your commitment to customer service goes even deeper.”

He said there’s no grey area in customer service for a small business.

“If you don’t take care of your customers, someone else will,” he notes. “What brings them back is service, consistent quality and a fair price.”

For more information about Cameo Truss Ltd. visit www.cameotruss.com or phone 250-398-2933.