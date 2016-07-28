GL Construction enjoys the lakecity

Father and son Dan Gossen (right) and Ben (left) of GL Construction stand outside the entranceway to one of the new homes they are building on South Lakeside Drive.

With more than three decades invested in the local construction industry, Dan Gossen is convinced Williams Lake is a great place to work, live and raise a family.

Dan moved from just outside of Swift Current, Sask. to the lakecity in 1980 after the construction industry had slowed down in his home province.

He came to work for another construction firm and then started GL Construction in 1982 with Hart Loewen.

In fact it was Hart and Dan’s last names that inspired the company name.

“It’s gone very well,” Dan said of his business, which he now runs with one of his sons. “We build a mixture of quality custom and spec homes and take pride in putting in a few attractive extras.”

“We started out doing renovations and being a subcontractor, then in 1986 we started doing houses for Karl Seibert of Pine Tree Developments when Westridge first opened up.”

A shortage of lots close to town is the biggest challenge they face as contractors in Williams Lake, Dan continued. “However, the reliability of the economy here has helped provide stable and dependable work for both us and our sub-trades.”

GL Construction is excited about its newest venture.

In January the company purchased a number of lots in Bluff View Estates, at the end of South Lakeside Drive and has two houses being built and ready for sale.

“Bluff View Estates is a great place to live,” Dan said. “It is a safe, secure, rural subdivision with lots that are over 100 feet wide with room for an RV and a separate shop. It’s very unusual to have spacious sunny lots that close to town, and only eight minutes from downtown!”

Dan and his wife Cheryl have sons Ben and Andrew, and daughters Alyssa and Kiana.

Both Ben and Andrew are journeyman carpenters.

Ben, who is married to Danelle and expecting their first baby this year, began working in carpentry 15 years ago and officially became a full partner in his father’s company this year.

“You could say our business is really growing and expanding in many areas,” Dan said.

Meanwhile, Andrew has been volunteering in England with the non-profit Christian missionary organization Youth With A Mission (YWAM).

Andrew is living in a 140-year-old school facility and overseeing the maintenance and building department as well as leading their prayer ministry.

Supporting and volunteering for YWAM is a large part of GL Construction, Dan added.

“The heart of our business is not only to work but to help out in the world where we can.”

Through the years Dan and Cheryl have volunteered at University of the Nations in Kona, Hawaii helping build dorm facilities.

“It’s not too difficult to volunteer our services at that particular base, especially during the winter months!” Dan said.